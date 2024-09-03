The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has arrived Sokoto State for an operational visit aimed at assessing the security situation and the readiness of military formations in the North-West region.

Matawalle is accompanied on this visit by high-ranking military officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye. Also present is Brigadier General IA Ajose, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Division 8, among other senior military personnel.

The visit was in compliance with a presidential directive to the Security Chiefs to relocate to Sokoto State and it involved a comprehensive tour of military formations in the State as part of ongoing efforts to bolster security and operational effectiveness in the region.

See Photos Below: