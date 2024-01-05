Mourners and sympathisers have besieged the residence of late veteran Yoruba actor, Chief Adedeji Akinremi, popularly known as Olofaina, in Fiwasaiye area of Ede town, Osun State, on Friday.

Olofaina died at his private residence in Ede on Thursday afternoon at about 2pm after suffering from unknown ailment, which led to his hospitalisation at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to his family, the deceased actor will be buried in his native Ede town at 4pm this Friday.

Olofaina was an actor from the Yoruba circle of the make-believe industry and spent over four decades in the movie industry right from the era of travelling theater in the 1960s.

Olofaina was known for his mastery and usage of Yoruba language and culture.

