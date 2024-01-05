Bandits have invaded Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), kidnapping seven family members, while two policemen sustained bullet injuries during the attack.

It was gathered that a middle-aged man, simply identified as Alhaji, who led policemen to foil the kidnapping of the seven family members, was shot dead by the bandits.

LEADERSHIP had reported that in recent days that bandits had been invading villages under Bwari Area Council, abducting and killing residents.

A resident of Bwari, Isaiah Samuel, explained that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, when the bandits invaded Zuma 1 in Bwari central ward of the Area Council.

Samuel said the bandits positioned themselves at strategic places after they had identified their victim’s house, saying the victim upon suspecting a strange sound immediately placed a call to a relation identified as Alhaji, who mobilised policemen to the scene.

“It was when the man suspected a strange sound in front of his house that he immediately called his brother, popularly called Alhaji to alert the police,” Samuel said.

He said that Alhaji was leading a team of policemen to the house when one of the bandits hiding at a corner shot him dead.

Samuel said the police also immediately started exchanging fire with the bandits, which he said led to two of the Police officers sustaining gunshot wounds.

“The bandits eventually succeeded in whisking away the man and his family members, because the distance from the victim’s house to where the police engaged the bandits is far,” he added.

He also recalled how the bandits in the early hours of Tuesday invaded Barangoni, still in Bwari central ward, and abducted three persons and injured a vigilante member.

Samuel called on the authorities of the Area Council to come to the aid of the residents by liaising with security agents to tackle incessant kidnapping in the area.

“The truth is that Bwari area council is under siege, because for the past two weeks now, bandits have been moving from one community to another killing and abducting people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command was yet to react to the latest attacks as at press time