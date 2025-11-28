A massive crowd of mourners converged on the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Mosque in Unguwar Jaki on Friday as the remains of the revered Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, were scheduled for burial later in the evening.

The atmosphere was filled with emotion as thousands of mourners poured into the mosque and its surroundings, struggling for space to have a glimpse of the final rites of a man many described as “a father to all.”

Among the mourners were followers who travelled long distances to pay their last respects to the departed cleric.

One of them, Mallam Hassan Mukhtar, who arrived from Katsina, said he could not imagine missing the burial.

“Sheikh Dahiru shaped my life. Even if it meant trekking, I would have found my way here,” he said, visibly overwhelmed.

Also from Kwara State, Ahmed AbdulRasheed, described the Sheikh as a beacon of peace and guidance.

“His teachings touched even those who never met him personally. Coming here is the least I can do to honour him,” he said, holding back tears as she stood among the crowd of men lined outside the mosque.

Also, Abubakar Bukar from Maiduguri, Borno State, noted that the late Sheikh had followers across the entire northern region. “People loved him for his simplicity and wisdom. The crowd here is proof that he lived for the people,” he reflected.

Suleiman Musa, who travelled from the Niger Republic, expressed a deep sense of personal loss. “We have lost a rare scholar. I feel empty, but being here gives me comfort,” he said.

