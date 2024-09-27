The Nigerian Navy has destroyed 19 illegal refining sites and arrested eight suspected oil thieves in three weeks operations.

A statement by the Director Information, Naval Headquarters, Cdre A. Adams-Aliu said the troops also confiscated 25 wooden boats, 138 sacks laden with stolen crude oil, 26 reservoirs, 19 ovens, 12 dugout pits, four drums and three fibre boats.

Cdre Adams-Aliu said the achievements were recorded within the period from 2 – 23 September 2024 by various units under Operation Delta Sanity.

He said troops on 2 September 2024, destroyed one illegal refining site, two wooden boats and 28 sacks laden with product suspected to be illegally refined automated gas oil at Isonogbene, Ogboinbiri, Kasama-Azama-Isoni axis in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.

Also on 4 September 2024, troops seized three wooden boats and one speed boat laden with stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automated Gas Oil around Brass River, Nembe, Botokiri community in Bayelsa State.

Again, on 5 September 2024, two illegal refinery sites, two ovens, two reservoirs, one dugout pit and two wooden boats laden with product suspected to be stolen crude oil were destroyed and seized around Bonny Channel, Sobikiri, Adamakiri, Eferwarie and Isaka general area of Rivers State.

In the same vein, troops on 9 September 2024, destroyed and seized two active illegal refining sites with one wooden boat, two ovens, three dugout pits and four drums laden with stolen crude oil at Okporoza creek and Tibo community Warri South West local government area of Delta State.

Similarly, troops on 10 September 2024, destroyed a newly constructed illegal refinery site, one reservoir and one dugout pit laden with stolen crude oil at Odo-Bioku within Awoye Riverine community in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State.

Furthermore, troops on 12 September 2024, arrested two suspected sea robbers in their camp in Effiat community, Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Relatedly, troops on 13 September 2024, destroyed two illegal refining sites, eight reservoirs, two dugout pits, 11 ovens laden with stolen crude oil and illegally refined automated gas oil around Billie in Degema, Abua-Fekoru community, Borokiri and in Odual local government area of Rivers State.

Also on 14 September 2024, arrested one suspect, four illegal refining sites with two ovens, seven reservoirs, one dugout pit, 13 wooden boats, one fibre boat, and 48 sacks laden with refined Automated Gas Oil around Igbigiba, Akasa, Ogboinbiri, as well as Kasama-Azama and Isonogbene general areas of Southern Ijaw in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State.

Troops also on 15 September 2024, seized one wooden boat, one fibre boat and 12 sacks containing stolen crude oil around Brass River, Nembe and Odioma in Bayelsa State.

More so, troops on 17 September 2024, discovered one large wooden boat laden with stolen crude oil around Asaramatoro of Rivers State and on 19 September 2024, four illegal refining sites and two reservoirs laden with illegally refined automated gas oil were destroyed around Akasa, Gbaran-Azagbene of Bayelsa State.

Meanwhile on 21 September 2024, troops destroyed one illegal refining site, one oven, and one dugout pit laden with stolen crude oil around Fishtown, Sangana River and Igbematoro in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.

Relatedly On the same day, troops destroyed one illegal refining site, one oven, 3 dugout pits, 2 reservoirs and one wooden boat laden with stolen crude oil around Brass River, Nembe and Ogbolomabiri of Bayelsa State.

Troops also on 22 September 2024, arrested five suspects with a wooden boat laden with stolen crude oil around La Campagne Tropicana Beach area at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

Lastly, on 23 September 2024, intercepted a vehicle laden with 50 sacks of illegally refined automated gas oil, while, one illegal refining site with four reservoirs laden crude oil, were destroyed at Okolomadi community in Abua/Odua local government area of Rivers State.

