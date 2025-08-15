The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has elevated thirty senior officers to the rank of Assistant Controller-General of Corrections (ACG) in a ceremony held at the Service’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

Advertisement

Controller-General of Corrections (CGC), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, who decorated the officers, hailed their “dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment” to the Service. He stressed that the promotions were not only recognition for past service but also “a call to higher responsibility.”

Issuing a stern caution, Nwakuche warned all Command Officers against the “unacceptable pattern of security breaches in custodial facilities” across the country. He urged “proactive supervision, operational vigilance, and strict adherence to established security protocols.”

“This decoration is not just to celebrate milestones; it is to honour excellence, reward merit, competence, and the emergence of thirty finest officers into the leadership cadre of the Service,” the CGC said, charging the officers to redouble efforts towards the Service’s core mandate of safe custody, reformation, and reintegration of offenders.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, ACG Sylvanus Yakubu thanked the CGC for his “purposeful leadership” and the Service’s management for their trust. He pledged that the team would uphold “the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and innovation” in discharging their duties, adding, “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

The event was attended by representatives of agencies under the Ministry of Interior, members of the Corrections management team, dignitaries, and family members, who witnessed the symbolic pinning of ranks.

The promotion exercise, according to the NCoS, strengthens its leadership structure and ensures that “experienced and competent hands” continue to drive the Service towards operational excellence.

More Photos Below: