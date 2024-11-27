The Adamawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 626 compressed blocks of weed, weighing 500.800kg concealed in SUV and Hilux vehicles in the state.

Both vehicles used to transport the illicit drugs had fake presidency number plates on them when they was intercepted around Numan Bridge.

The State Commandant of the agency, Agboalu Femi Samson, said the drug was being transported from Alagbaka in Akure, Ondo State to Mubi in Adamawa State.

The Commandant explained that the agency has a permanent checkpoint to cut off drug supply into the state, comprising two teams that operate round the clock.

He said few arrests were being made by the agency with huge seizures of drugs.

Samson who stated that the suspect had been on the anti-narcotic agency’s watchlist said the successful operation was carried out in collaboration with the military personnel at the checkpoint.

The commandant also acknowledged the good relationship between the state government and the agency, which has been supporting the NDLEA in achieving its mandate.

The state government has been organising sensitisation lectures for the public on the effects of drug abuse across the state.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri also visited the scene to assess the intercepted substance.

He assured that the state government will continue to support the NDLEA in its fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

Governor Fintiri congratulated the NDLEA officers and men for their efforts and assured that the state government will collaborate with the agency to achieve a zero-drug business in the state and the country at large.

He advised drug users, especially those undergoing rehabilitation, to desist from the habit to actualise their potentials.

The governor further inspected rehabilitation cells and other newly constructed and renovated buildings at the state command.

