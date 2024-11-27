The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until December 10.

The court will rule on his application for bail on that date.

Justice Maryann Anenih gave the order after Bello and his co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, pleaded not guilty to a 16-count charge filed against them by the EFCC. The charges include conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and possession of unlawfully obtained property linked to an alleged N110 billion fraud.

The EFCC, represented by its lead counsel Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, urged the court to deny Bello’s bail application, citing his history of evading trial.

“Several efforts to secure his presence before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, where he is facing another charge, proved abortive,” Pinheiro said.

The prosecution further argued that the bail application was “incompetent,” stating that it was filed before the court assumed jurisdiction.

“This court only assumed jurisdiction upon the arraignment of the defendants. It is only after arraignment that the bail application can arise and be heard. The application is premature, hasty, and contradicts the meaning of bail,” Pinheiro added.

Bello’s legal team, led by former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Joseph Daudu, SAN, insisted that the former governor deserved bail based on the presumption of innocence.

“Granting him bail would enable him to effectively prepare his defence to the charge,” Daudu argued. He also highlighted that his client was served the charge late on November 26 and had voluntarily appeared in court in compliance with a summon.

The defence urged the court not to be swayed by the EFCC’s claims regarding a separate, unrelated case against Bello.

Pinheiro had informed the court that the EFCC was ready to proceed with its case, stating that some witnesses were already available to testify. However, this application was opposed by the defence.

The EFCC accused Bello of misappropriating state funds during his tenure as governor, using them to acquire multiple high-value properties, among the properties are, No. 35 Danube Street, Maitama, Abuja (N950 million), No. 1160 Cadastral Zone C03, Gwarimpa II, Abuja (N100 million), No. 2 Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja (N920 million) And Hotel Apartment Community in Burj Khalifa, Dubai (5.7 million dirhams)

Other allegations include the transfer of $570,330 and $556,265 to TD Bank, USA, and the possession of unlawfully obtained funds totaling N677.8 million from Bespoque Business Solution Limited.

Justice Anenih’s ruling on December 10 will determine whether the former governor and his co-defendants will be granted bail as they await trial for the alleged financial crimes levelled against them.