The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) is currently locked in a meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon.

This meeting comes barely five days after its chaotic meeting at the party’s national secretariat, where a scuffle ensued over the tussle for the office of the party’s national secretary between Senator Samuel Anyawu and Hon. Sunday Ude-Okoye.

The tussle between Senator Anyanwu and Hon. Ude-Okoye over who is the actual national secretary of PDP resulted in a physical brawl at last week’s BoT meeting, after one of Anyanwu’s aides attempted to physically stop Ude-Okoye from attending the meeting which he was formally invited to.

However, the BoT members insisted on Ude-Okoye’s attendance at the meeting, and he was eventually ushered to the high table before the meeting progressed.

As part of its resolutions, the BoT asked its committee led by former minister of special duties, Barr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, to interface with the warring parties, study the situation and report back to the Board for further action.

However, the Wednesday’s meeting is aimed at addressing the escalating leadership crisis within the party.

Discussions were expected to revolve around recent developments, court rulings affecting party leadership, and strategies for unity and stability ahead of future elections.

The meeting is a critical moment for the PDP, with key stakeholders deliberating on how to move the party forward amidst internal disputes and external political and economic challenges in the country.

