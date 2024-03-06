The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested 254 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists from across the country in the last two weeks
Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while parading some of the suspects in Abuja on Wednesday, said the Force recorded the remarkable achievements with the arrest of 92 armed robbers, 153 kidnappers, nine suspected cultists, the rescue of 35 kidnap victims, recovering of seven stolen vehicles, and recovering 44 arms and 477 ammunition of various calibres.
See Photos Below:
HOW POPULAR ABUJA DOCTOR REVEALS HOW PROSTRATE, INFECTION AND OTHER ISSUES ARE AFFECTING NIGERIA MEN'S GENERAL PERFORMANCE ESPECIALLY IN THE OTHER ROOM..DON'T BE A VICTIM!! SOLUTION IS HERE!!
Get paid up to ₦250,000 for writing your opinion about various companies. No FEES OR MONEY required from you. Click here, signup and follow instructions.