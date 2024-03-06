The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to take legal action against the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Gabriel Dewan over their refusal to abide by the final decision of the Court of Appeal to swear in 16 members of the party as lawmakers.

The party warned that it is running out of patience and will no longer allow the governor and Speaker to continue what it described as illegal act.

The APC which added that the party will not allow the legislative rascality of the Speaker to go unchallenged, threatened that “enough is enough”.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of APC reached this decision at its weekly meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the National Vice Chairman (South West) Hon. Isaac Kekemeke said the party will ensure the enforcement of the decision of the Court of Appeal, being the last court for the election.

He said: “The Court of Appeal has affirmed its decision to sanction the illegality of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, PDP and the Governor for attempting to review that decision.

“It is sad that the Governor of Plateau who is enjoying his office by the constitution of this country in an election will want to deny 16 members of the fruit their electoral work and to deny our party the success that they won for the people.

“This is a disgrace to democracy and its unacceptable behaviour.The National Working Committee expresses its outrage and displeasure over this continued illegality and this unacceptable arbitrage by the Governor of Plateau State, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and by the PDP in Plateau state,” the party said.

The ruling party further called on the Attorney General of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police and all other law enforcement agencies to enforce the final decision of the Court of Appeal, being the last court concerning this election

“The last court is the Court of Appeal that has spoken and spoken again and yet PDP, the governor of Plateau and the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly shamelessly continue to disobey the law of the land.

“The patience of the APC is running out. But because the APC is a peaceful party. It is calling on the law enforcement agencies to do the needful now and not tomorrow,” the governing party said.

On his part, APC National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mu’azu Bawa Rijau said NWC has resolved to commence the electronic membership registration of the party in Minna, Niger State on March 19 after registering President Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shetimma in Aso Villa, Abuja.