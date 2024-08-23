Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar gave away his daughter, Laila Atiku, in marriage to Saleh Maitala at a ceremony held at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday.

The marriage ceremony marked the culmination of a traditional process that began in 2023 when Atiku hosted the groom’s family as they formally sought Laila’s hand in marriage.

The event was attended by numerous dignitaries, associates, and well-wishers who came to support the union.

Announcing the joyous occasion on X, former Vice President Atiku expressed his delight, stating, “The joy of giving away a daughter in marriage supported by family and friends is priceless.”

He also extended his best wishes to the newlyweds, saying, “I wish Laila and her husband, Saleh Maitala, a blessed marriage. My gratitude also goes to all the dignitaries, associates, and friends who honoured my family with their presence at the wedding Fatiha in Abuja today.”

The event was attended by opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) acting national chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum; ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; his political arch rival and NNPP national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, among other political heavyweights from different political parties.

See Photos Below: