President Bola Tinubu has met with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Thursday, where they exchanged opinions at a reception marking the opening of the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum in Dubai.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Tinubu departed Abuja on Wednesday to the UAE for the COP28 Climate Action Summit to be held in Expo City, in Dubai.