The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has led a delegation of wives of National Assembly members and some wives of state governors on a condolence visit to the Kaduna residence of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the visit, Senator Tinubu was warmly received by the former First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, with whom she shared a heartfelt embrace, reflecting their deep mutual respect and friendship.

According to a statement by Mrs Tinubu’s media aide, Busola Kukoyi, on Friday, the visit was marked by moments of comfort and solidarity, as the delegation expressed their sympathy to Dr Aisha Buhari and her family over the recent passing of the late President Buhari.

The wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, alongside the Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass, and other dignitaries, including the Wife of the Kwara State governor, Amb. Dr Olufolake Abdulrasaq, and the wife of the Kaduna State governor, Hajia Hafsat Uba Sani, joined in offering condolences.

The visit served as a testament to the unity and shared compassion among Nigeria’s leaders and their spouses at all times.

The First Lady had earlier paid a similar visit to the Daura home of the late national leader on July 19, leading a delegation made up of governors’ and ministers’ wives, as well as spouses of Service Chiefs.

More Photos Below: