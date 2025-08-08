Former Jigawa State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Sule Lamido, has declared ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as the opposition party’s strongest contender for the 2027 presidential election, urging the PDP leadership to actively woo him back to the party.

Lamido, speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Friday night, described Jonathan as the most qualified and electable candidate the PDP could present, arguing that no current party member from the South could match his credentials.

The former governor made a passionate case for Jonathan’s return, stating, “I think for PDP now they should try and woo him; he is their best bet. To me, he is their best bet. Anybody put forth by the PDP, Nigerians will support him.”

He emphasised Jonathan’s unique advantages, including his presidential experience, governance expertise, and ability to build consensus.

“He is most welcomed, competent and very qualified. To me, I welcome him into the PDP. I think so far in the PDP, with due respect to all members, I don’t see a better alternative than Jonathan if he comes to the PDP,” he stated.

When asked about potential alternatives from the South, Lamido was categorical, “I don’t see any other person, really. If we are giving the presidency to the South, it will be the PDP.

“Who is there in PDP now that can challenge Jonathan in terms of being in office, being full-headed, being somebody who is willing to listen, and somebody who is also a key player who believes in partnership?”