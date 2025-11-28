Vice President Kashim Shettima and National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Friday arrived in Bauchi for the burial of the late renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

Shettima and Ribadu landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport at about 1:35pm, where they were received by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, alongside senior government officials and traditional leaders.

They proceeded to join other dignitaries, religious leaders, and thousands of mourners gathered to pay their final respects to Sheikh Dahiru.

Our correspondent reports that other top officials of the federal government, including Senator Abdulaziz Yari were part of the vice President’s entourage for the burial.

The visit underscores the national significance of the late Sheikh Dahiru’s contributions to Islamic education, peacebuilding and spiritual leadership.

