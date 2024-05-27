Popular Nigerian Singer, Paul Okoye who is popularly known as Rudeboy together with his new wife, Ivy Ifeoma Iboko paid a courtesy visit to the Abia State governor, Alex Otti.

The visit is coming days after pictures of their traditional marriage at Igbere, Abia State surfaced online, with netizens querying possible reasons why Paul’s twin brother, Peter Okoye was not seen anywhere around the marriage scene.

Rudeboy who has been a supporter of Alex Otti and the Labour Party (LP) took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share pictures from their visit to Governor Otti with the caption: “Special thank you to His Excellency, Governor of Abia State, Sir @alexottifr for hosting us.”

See Photos Below: