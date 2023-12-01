In a historic move that promises to revolutionize Nigeria’s energy landscape, President Bola Tinubu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a crucial agreement on Friday at COP28 in Dubai.

The Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) agreement will unlock the potential for adding 12,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid, addressing the long-standing power challenges faced by the nation.

The agreement was signed at the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) taking place at the Expo City in Dubai.

The Managing Director of the Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company, Kenny Anue and the Managing Director (Africa) Siemens AG, Nadja Haakansson witnessed the signing.

