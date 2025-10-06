Troops of the 6 Brigade Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army have dislodged eleven bandits’ enclaves across two local local governments of Taraba State.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, who disclosed this in a statement in Jalingo, listed the bandits’ camps stormed by the troops to include those in Tarhembe, Tornyi, and Kando in Tati, Takum local government area of the State.

Lt. Muhammad said one of the hideouts closed was close to TY Farm in Takum local government, just as the bandits were said to have destroyed farmland in Ussa local government area.

The statement said the clearance operations was “in continuation of the ongoing Operation Lafiya Nakowa, aimed at flushing out hibernating bandits and other criminal elements within Taraba State”.

He added that the operation followed credible intelligence on bandits’ activities around Tarhembe, Tornyi, TY Farm, and Kando general area in Tati, Takum LGA, as well as reports of the destruction of farmlands in Ussa LGA.

“Consequently, on 05 October 2025, troops simultaneously embarked on clearance operations in the affected general areas.

“Team A advanced into Tarhembe and Tornyi where contact was made with bandits. The troops’ superior firepower forced the criminals to withdraw into the forest,” the statement said.

Muhammad listed items recovered during the operation by the troops to include 4 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 AK-47 magazine and 1 motorcycle.

It further that explained that Team B, which conducted operations within Lissam in Ussa LGA through Kutukok, Konkan, Fank Utaih, Kijwu, Kutukwo, Kwesati, and Alaha, cleared suspected hideouts without encountering resistance.

“However, suspected bandits’ camps within the areas were destroyed to deny the criminals freedom of action,” the statement added.

The Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their resilience, and urged the public to continually supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to facilitate the success of ongoing operations.

Uwa added that the operations have further disrupted the activities of criminal elements and denied them freedom of action.He assured local communities of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

More Photos Below: