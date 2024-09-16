Troops of Nigerian Army have killed two terrorists and recovered arms and equipment during the gunfire that followed ambush on the insurgents at Kwaga village in Kaduna State.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on its social media handle, said troops deployed at Kwaga village of Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State, ambushed the terrorists transiting along Birnin Gwari-Manini axis.

The statement said following a firefight, troops neutralised two terrorists, while others fled in disarray.

The troops also recovered some arms and equipment, including two AK-47 rifles, three rifle magazines, one Baofeng radio, and three motorcycles used by the terrorists during the encounter.

More Photos Below: