Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have rescued an Abuja-based journalist, Segun Omole, and 16 other passengers, including 13 adults and four children, who were abducted by armed criminals along the Obajana–Lokoja Road in Kogi State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 10, when a 17-seater bus conveying the victims from Osun State to Abuja was intercepted by the kidnappers at Opamaru Village.

According to a statement signed by Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for 12 Brigade, on Thursday, the troops swiftly responded after receiving credible intelligence at their Patrol Base in Apata.

“Without delay, the patrol base reinforced by the Brigade Quick Response Group (QRG) immediately mobilized to the scene,” Lt. Abdullahi said.

On arrival, soldiers found the bus abandoned by the roadside and empty. Using field craft, they tracked the kidnappers’ footprints to Wuro Village in Adavi Local Government Area of the State, where they engaged the criminals.

“Overpowered by the troops’ superior firepower, the criminals abandoned all 17 kidnapped passengers and fled into the bush with various degrees of gunshot injuries,” Lt. Abdullahi added.

The rescued victims were evacuated to the 12 Brigade Medical Centre for first aid and stabilisation.

The Army reassured Nigerians of its determination to safeguard lives and property. “The Nigerian Army reassures the general public of its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while urging citizens to continue to support the military with timely information to aid ongoing operations,” Lt. Abdullahi stated.

