A United Nations inquiry has found that both Israel and Hamas militant group have committed war crimes and grave violations of international law since the onset of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The UN Commission of Inquiry released a comprehensive report on Wednesday, detailing the actions of both sides up to the end of 2023.

The report begins with the October 7 attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths, mostly civilians, and the abduction of around 250 people in Israel. The commission cited war crimes, including intentional attacks on civilians, murder, torture, and taking hostages, including children.

In response, Israel launched an assault on Gaza, which has led to over 37,000 deaths and widespread destruction, according to Gaza health authorities. The commission accused Israel of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, citing actions such as starvation, arbitrary detention, and the killing and maiming of tens of thousands of children.

Both Israel and Hamas were found to have committed acts of sexual violence and torture, and to have intentionally targeted civilians. The commission’s findings were based on interviews with victims and witnesses, forensic analysis, and media reports, including several key CNN investigations.

The International Criminal Court has also sought arrest warrants for top leaders from both sides, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Both Israel and Hamas have condemned these charges.

The report highlights the severe impact on civilians, particularly women and children. Hamas militants were reported to have abducted hostages indiscriminately, with some being killed or paraded publicly. Israeli forces were accused of inflicting maximum damage in Gaza without adequate precautions, resulting in high civilian casualties and the destruction of infrastructure.

Sexual violence was reported on both sides, with Israeli forces allegedly using such acts to subjugate Palestinians. The commission also noted inflammatory rhetoric from Israeli officials that could constitute serious international crimes.

The inquiry faced significant challenges, with Israel refusing to cooperate and obstructing access to both Israeli and Palestinian territories. Despite this, the Palestinian Authority provided extensive comments and welcomed the UN’s visit.

Tensions between the UN and Israel have escalated, with Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan accusing the UN Human Rights Council of bias and antisemitism. Relations have further strained over issues such as the treatment of Palestinian refugees by UNRWA and the recent UN General Assembly vote supporting an independent Palestinian state.

The commission has called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas, and an end to sexual abuse practices by Israeli forces. It emphasized the need for accountability to break the cycle of violence.

“It is imperative that all those who have committed crimes be held accountable,” said commission chair Navi Pillay. “The only way to stop the recurring cycles of violence, including aggression and retribution by both sides, is to ensure strict adherence to international law.”

The Israeli government and Hamas have not made any comment as of the time of this report.

