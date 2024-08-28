Vice President Kashim Shettima; Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, General Taoreed Lagbaja; three former Inspectors-General of Police (IGPs) and other guests were present when the son of the incumbent Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, tied the nuptial knot with his wife in Lagos at the weekend.

Victor Egbetokun married Anjolaoluwa last Saturday at a well-attended and colourful event, graced by serving and retired Police officers, including former IGP Musiliu Smith, former IGP Mohammed Abubakar and the immediate-past IGP Usman Baba.

Taking to his personal Facebook page late Tuesday night, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, posted a congratulatory message for the new couple and their parents including photographs from the wedding ceremony.

ACP Adejobi wrote: “Congrats to Mr Victor Egbetokun and his wife, Anjolaoluwa, on their wedding ceremony, which took place in Lagos on Saturday. May the Lord bless your home. It’s well with you. Congrats to the IGP and Mama, Dr. Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun. Ire oo.”

