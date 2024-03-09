Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, arrived Kaduna to commiserate with the Governor Uba Sani, and the people of Kaduna State over the kidnap of 280 school children and teachers of the joint Government Secondary and LEA Primary School, Kuriga, in Chikun local government area of the State on Thursday.

The Vice President was received on arrival by Governor Sani; the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas; Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, and other senior government officials.

See Photos Below: