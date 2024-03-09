Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, arrived Kaduna to commiserate with the Governor Uba Sani, and the people of Kaduna State over the kidnap of 280 school children and teachers of the joint Government Secondary and LEA Primary School, Kuriga, in Chikun local government area of the State on Thursday.
The Vice President was received on arrival by Governor Sani; the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas; Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, and other senior government officials.
See Photos Below:
HOW POPULAR ABUJA DOCTOR REVEALS HOW PROSTRATE, INFECTION AND OTHER ISSUES ARE AFFECTING NIGERIA MEN'S GENERAL PERFORMANCE ESPECIALLY IN THE OTHER ROOM..DON'T BE A VICTIM!! SOLUTION IS HERE!!
Get paid up to ₦250,000 for writing your opinion about various companies. No FEES OR MONEY required from you. Click here, signup and follow instructions.