Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, handed over 63 patrol vehicles to security agencies and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) operating in Maiduguri and its environs in the State.

Out of the 63 vehicles, 30 were given to the 10 different sectors of CJTF, 16 to Rapid Response and Anti-Social Vices, 10 to paramilitary organisations, six to hunters and one to NAPTIP.

The distribution aims to enhance the mobility and response capacity of the police, other security outfits, and the civilian joint task force in tackling security threats such as armed gangs and other forms of criminality within the state capital and its surrounding areas.

This latest donation is one of the numerous vehicle distributions delivered by the Zulum administration since 2019, all of which were targeted at strengthening the security architecture and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

While presenting the vehicles, Governor Zulum reiterated his government’s commitment to providing continuous logistics support to security forces. He emphasised that security was part of the cardinal priorities of his administration.

He said, “We are here in continuation of our efforts to support the security apparatus in Borno State with equipment and logistics needed for them to function effectively.

“I want to assure you that the government of Borno under my leadership will continue to support you with a view to achieving the noble objectives in ensuring the state is rid of insurgency.”

Zulum also commended President Bola Tinubu and the security forces for their efforts to restore normalcy in Borno.

He stated, “Let me also use this opportunity to extend my profound appreciation to the president and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tunibu, the services chiefs, theatre commander, sector commanders and all officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces that are in Operation Hadin Kai, and indeed all paramilitary organisations in Borno State for the great works that they’ve been doing in the state.”

The event was attended by the deputy governor of Borno State, Dr Umar Usman Kadafur; Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani; the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Naziru Abdulmajid; the State’s Director of the State Security Service, Adamu Umar, and the Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdulrazaq Haroon.

Also, in attendance were the Head of Service, Dr Muhammad Ghuluze, commissioners, special advisers and other top government officials.

More Photos Below: