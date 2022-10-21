The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned a former Lagos State attorney-general and commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore (SAN), before the Federal High Court in Lagos over money laundering allegations.

The EFCC docked Shasore, who served as AG during the administration of former Governor Babatunde Fashola, on a four-count charge before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

The anti-graft agency alleged in the charge that the defendant induced a former legal director at the Petroleum Ministry, Olufolakemi Adetore, in accepting cash payment of the sum of $100,000 without going through a financial institution.

The EFCC further claimed that the defendant made a cash payment of the sum of $100,000 to Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

The commission also alleged in the charge that the former Lagos AG made a cash payment of the sum of $100,000 to a lawyer, Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sums which the anti-graft agency maintained exceeded the amount permitted by Law.

The EFCC insisted that the offence contravened sections 78(c); 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16(6) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.

The defendant, who was said to have committed the offences on or about November 18, 2014, pleaded not guilty.

Following the plea of the defendant, the defence team led by three senior advocates of Nigeria, Adeyemi Candide-Johnson, Dr Muiz Banire, Segun Ajibola and Chijioke Okoli urged the judge to grant the defendant bail on self-recognition.

The prosecutor, Bala Sanga, did not oppose the request for bail, he said that the prosecution was only interested in the merit case.

In his ruling, Justice Aneke admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.