The first private aviation training centre in Kano state graduated its pioneer batch of students after a rigorous 5-week training program in general aviation.

The ceremony which was held at the Caliphate aviation training center’s facilities, was attended by aviation enthusiasts, industry experts, and proud family members.

The Director of Operations, Captain Aminu Muhammad, proudly declared, “They are qualified to go home with their certificates today,” signalling the successful completion of the comprehensive training program.

Affiliated with the prestigious Nigeria College of Aviation Technology in Zaria, the centre ensures its graduates carry certificates adorned with the same logo, maintaining a commitment to aviation excellence.

He said, “The North is left behind in the aviation industry we intend to change that, which is why strive to work with industry experts to offer these students the best.”

The sixteen graduates expressed enthusiasm to further their studies in hopes of achieving their dreams.

The Caliphate Aviation Training Centre, a trailblazer in Kano, aims to set a precedent for the entire northern region and the nation at large by offering professional aviation courses aligned with international standards and regulations set by IATA, ICAO, and FAA.

The General Manager, Abba Sa’ad Sa’id highlighted the center’s dedication to fostering a love for aviation among younger generations.

“We offer kids and youths aged 5-17 years training opportunities, paving the way for the aviation enthusiasts of tomorrow,” he affirmed.

The graduates underwent a comprehensive curriculum covering air travel geography, air law, air traffic and radio communication, basic ground handling, meteorology, air traffic control, and tourism.

This extensive training was facilitated by various agencies in the aviation industry, including the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN).

Sa’ad further revealed the centre’s unique offerings, including a club membership that provides graduates with advantages such as admissions into affiliate colleges for career advancement, job placement assistance, seminars, mentorships by industry experts, and a percentage discount for upgrade courses. Access to state-of-the-art labs was also emphasized.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to the agencies that played pivotal roles in the success of the program. Notably, the graduates, now equipped with their certificates, are set to contribute actively as marketers for the centre, earning commissions for every new enrollment.