Plateau Debunks Death Of Cows In Mangu

The Plateau State government has debunked reports that over 1,000 cows died of a strange disease within four days in some villages in the Mangu local government area of the state.

A statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs to the governor, Gyang Bere, said the story was far from the truth, as it did not reflect the realities in the communities.

He reassured Plateau people that a team of epidemiologists had been sent to the affected communities on the instruction of Governor Caleb Mutfwang to ascertain the truth and prevent loss of lives.

According to the statement, there are two suspected cases of anthrax disease in two communities in the state. The samples have been taken to the National Veterinary Research Institute in Vom for thorough assessment and further investigation.

He pointed out that while waiting for the outcome, government would like to make it clear that there was no mass death of 1,000 cows in the mentioned areas as reported.

The statement also added that the state government had directed the epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health and the veterinary unit of the Ministry of Agriculture to address the issue with every sense of urgency, and advised members of the public to avoid contracting anthrax.