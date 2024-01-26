The Plateau State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has commiserated with the victims of killings that have plagued the State since the Christmas Eve attacks, which claimed hundreds of lives across three local government areas (LGAs) of Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Mangu.

Plateau State has remained at the centre of unabated attacks for over two decades now, which has left a lot to be desired as far as the security architecture within and outside the State is concerned.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman of NMA in the State, Dr Bapiga’an William Audu, and the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Istifanus Bintum Bako, said more disturbing was the fact that scores of innocent persons were still being killed despite the presence of armed security personnel, and in the case of Mangu LGA, a curfew being in place.

As a response to the humanitarian situation, the State chapter of the NMA, therefore, called on the State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to expeditiously launch the Plateau State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (PLASEMSAS) following the onboarding of the State onto the national emergency medical response platform over three months ago.

“We use this medium to further appeal to the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang to expeditiously launch the Plateau State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (PLASEMSAS) following the onboarding of Plateau State onto the national emergency medical response platform over three months ago.

“While commiserating with the affected individuals, families and communities over these killings, we wish to call on Government at all levels to improve the resilience of these communities by delivering rapid infrastructural development.”

The NMA further added that, “The perennial lack of power (electricity), a strong economic base, standard health facilities as well as employment opportunities for the rising population across the rural communities amongst others, have contributed in no small measure to making these communities vulnerable to unabated attacks by terrorists and other criminal elements.”

According to the NMA, “Furthermore, the security agencies need to do more in terms of increasing the available manpower, and also in the deployment of modern technological innovations in intelligence gathering and neutralization of security threats.”

The NMA also said restructuring the security framework across the country has now become a necessity while adding their voice to the clamour for the establishment of State Police, which will amongst others, provide the Chief Security Officer of the State the much needed power to direct appropriate security responses.

It added that the State Joint Task Force (Operation Rainbow) needed to be fortified and provided with the means and needed tools to mount an effective response to the attacks and to also nip in the bud any attempted plan to wreak havoc on the citizens.

The association further said the relevant agencies of the Federal Government with prosecutorial powers should, without any further delay, charge the already arrested suspects to court and ensure their speedy trial to conclusion, pointing out that the fact that no single person has been convicted since the senseless killings commenced over 20 years ago remains a huge concern.