The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it has killed three notorious kidnap kingpins in a forest within the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, and arrested over 19 suspects.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while parading the suspects, said the kidnappers were killed in the early hours of Friday, January 26, at about 2am, in a forest linking Abuja to Kaduna State.

Amongst the three bandits killed was their gang leader, Mai Gemu, popularly known as Godara, who, alongside his gang members, had been terrorising the FCT and neighbouring states.

He said, “We have recorded another significant stride towards fortifying the security landscape in the Federal Capital Territory following the recent launch of the Special Intervention Squad under the command of the inspector-general of police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun.

“The SIS, in the early hours of Friday neutralised one of the most wanted kidnap kingpins, Mai Gemu a.k.a Godara and two other members of his gang in an exchange of gunfire in the Bwari area of Abuja in a forest linking Abuja with Kaduna State.”

He further said: “in reaction to the growing concerns regarding heinous activities of armed bandits and kidnappers across the country, the Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to tackling crimes of kidnapping and banditry, rescuing kidnap victims unhurt, reuniting them with their families, taking the war to the doorsteps of the criminals, flushing them out of their hideouts and restoring peace to our dear nation Nigeria.

“The additional tactical deployments of both human and material resources to troubled areas are rapidly heralding normalcy as, Police joint operations with the military, local vigilantes and other security outfits in January have led to the rescue of quite several kidnap victims across the country, who have all been reunited with their families.”

He further said, “following a credible intelligence a team of joint operatives stormed a kidnapper hideout at orokam forest in Benue State, the kidnappers upon sighting the team engaged them in a gun duel, one of the kidnappers was fatally wounded and his AK49 Rifle with breach NO 955860, loaded with seven rounds of ammunition was recovered.”