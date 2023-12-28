The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, under the leadership of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to leave no stone unturned in fishing out and prosecuting the perpetrators behind the massacre of over 150 innocent citizens in Plateau State.

This was made known through a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to LEADERSHIP.

He stressed that Iwuanyanwu condemned the heinous act, describing it as “brutish, cruel and barbaric.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu highlighted that such killings had been swept under the carpet in the past, urging President Tinubu not to let the killers go unpunished.

The Ohanaeze President General also sent his condolences on behalf of the Igbo to the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, the good people of Plateau State and the Middle Belt Forum led by Dr. Bitrus Pogu.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has received with a rude shock the horrible news of the gruesome massacre of over 150 persons from some communities in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State by gunmen on Tuesday, December 24, 2023

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. .Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) is in his village Attah, Ikeduru local government of Imo State for his Christmas holidays when he received the awful news.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu described the killing of over 150 persons, burning of houses, indiscriminate shootings and displacement of residents as an orchestrated act of genocide.

He wondered why in this modern age and civilization, our country, Nigeria is still posting the brutish, cruel and barbaric news of mass killings of such magnitude.

The Igbo Leader lamented that the federal government has refused to heed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo call for restructuring and the State Policing System as a panacea for the incessant losses of lives and property in the various states of the country.

Chief Iwuanyanwu explained that it has become very obvious that the federal security architecture has proved very ineffective for our diverse demography.