Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has expressed profound sadness at the demise of his long-time friend and successor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, following a prolonged health battle.

In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, Mimiko described Akeredolu’s passing as a significant loss to Ondo State, the community of Owo, and the nation as a whole.

“Beyond the political engagements, Aketi was a patriot who stood firm in his beliefs and was unafraid to voice his convictions, however controversial they might be,” Mimiko recalled, reflecting on their unionist days at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

He urged the people of the state to unite in support of Akeredolu’s family during this trying time, stressing the need to set aside partisanship and come together to honour the departed former governor’s memory.

Similarly, Oba (Dr) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, and Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas, mourned the loss, describing Akeredolu as a determined advocate for justice and the public interest.

The late governor’s passion for infrastructure and industrial development in Ondo State was commendable, resulting in substantial progress, noted Oba Aladetoyinbo in a personal statement from Akure, the state capital.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State also expressed deep shock and sadness over the passing of Governor Akeredolu, describing it as a significant loss transcending state borders. He commiserated with Akeredolu’s family, the people, and the Government of Ondo State.

Additionally, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, mourned Akeredolu’s death, hailing him as a symbol of courage, patriotism, and selflessness. He lamented the loss of a voice of conscience and a stalwart defender of his people.