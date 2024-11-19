Pioneer students of Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi (PLAPOLY), have commended one of their members and an alumnus of the institution, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for prioritising technical education in the state.

This is as they urged government at all levels to focus more on technical and vocational education.

The Alumni made the commendation at the end of their reunion meeting, where they discussed forward-thinking ideas and reminisced about their lives in the ancient institution.

During the reunion meeting, which took place in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, the alumni commended Governor Sule “for his remarkable efforts in transforming the state’s infrastructural landscape” and, importantly, for according priority to education, describing such policy directive as a significant step towards development.

Speaking on behalf of the student alumni group, the national leader, Elisha Sambo, appealed to the government at all levels to establish more vocational and skill acquisition centres.

According to him, the centres would provide training to unemployed youths in various trades, addressing the critical issue of unemployment and promoting economic growth.

Sambo highlighted the importance of qualified manpower and the use of standard equipment in various industries and noted that the lack of qualified professionals and the use of inferior equipment as responsible for frequent building collapses.

“This appeal is a call to action for the government to invest in the development of its youth and infrastructure,” he noted.

Aside from serving as a platform for the students to contribute to their alma mater, the reunion meeting brought together pioneer students of the Polytechnic from different parts of the country and afforded them the opportunity to reconnect with each other after long years of graduation.