The Plateau State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to support Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) intervention in the state.

The chief of field office, UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Tushar Rane, in his remarks during the signing of the memorandum commended the state’s contribution of $200,000.

He added that as part of the one-to-one matching policy of the CNF, UNICEF would contribute another $200,000 which would be a huge impact for women and children in Plateau State.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang while responding reiterated the implication of such agreement which he said must be handled with the utmost seriousness.

He advised those in charge of its implementation to know that much is expected from them, adding his administration would do everything possible to support the initiative.

A nutrition specialist at the UNICEF Bauchi field office, Philomena Irene, while speaking at a media dialogue on improving young children’s diets said investing in nutrition is one of the smartest investments a state can make to break the cycle of poverty, adding that millions of young children are not reaching their full potential because of inadequate nutrition.

She appealed to state governments to take windows of opportunity to the matched nutrition fund to contribute to improve the health and nutrition of children in their respective states.