Plateau State governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has called on the people of Plateau State to come out en masse and give a rousing welcome to President Bola Tinubu, who will be visiting the state today for the burial of the late mother of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda.

Governor Mutfwang made the call yesterday in his remarks at the Alumni Lecture of the University of Jos, delivered by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi.

The lecture, titled “The Nigerian Justice System in a Digital Age: Opportunities, Challenges and the Road Ahead,” attracted a cross-section of eminent personalities from the legal and academic communities.

The governor stressed the importance of unity, peace, and harmony in advancing the development of Plateau State and Nigeria.

“Tomorrow, we will be receiving Mr President in Jos, Plateau State, as he comes to honour our late mother, the mother of my dear brother, the National chairman of the APC. I am confident that Plateau people will give Mr President a warm and rousing welcome. I believe that his visit will afford him a deeper appreciation of Plateau and its people,” Governor Mutfwang said.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, also said in a statement yesterday that President Tinubu will depart Lagos today, for Jos, the Plateau State capital, to attend the funeral prayers in honour of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the APC National Chairman, Prof Yilwatda.

According to him, the president will later address church leaders across the North at the headquarters of the COCIN Church in Jos. “President Tinubu will return to Lagos on the same day after the visit,” he added.

However, Governor Mutfwang reiterated his conviction that Plateau State remains one of the best places to live in Nigeria, endowed with rich human and natural resources yet to be fully harnessed.

Governor Mutfwang also commended Chief Fagbemi for delivering a thought-provoking lecture, describing him as a “fountain of knowledge.” He noted that the lecture, presented with a blend of practical experience and deep reflection, offered valuable insights into how technology is shaping justice delivery in Nigeria.

He appealed to the attorney general to support the advancement of competent and patriotic alumni of the University of Jos into leadership positions at the national level, while urging the university to extend a hand of mentorship to Plateau State University, Bokkos, where he serves as Visitor.

Meanwhile, in his lecture, Chief Fagbemi underscored the transformative role of technology in the legal system, describing it as a necessity for ensuring swift, accurate, and accessible justice.

He recalled that the turning point came during the COVID-19 pandemic when the Chief Justice of Nigeria introduced practice directions for virtual hearings. Since then, some state judiciaries have adopted innovations such as e-filing and digital cause lists, while others still rely on traditional paper processes.