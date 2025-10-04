The Kogi NGOs Network (KONGONET) has called on the management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to initiate long-term reforms in the marine transport sector to reduce the frequency of boat accidents in the country.

In a condolence message to the families affected by the recent boat accident in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State, which claimed 36 lives, KONGONET ,chairperson, Hamza Aliyu, also called for immediate relief for the victims.

He noted that the tragic incident adds to a recurring history of boat mishaps in Kogi State, particularly in riverine communities where water transport remains a vital means of mobility and trade.

“While accidents can occur, the frequency and severity of boat mishaps in Kogi State are no longer within acceptable exceptions. Survivors and families of victims deserve both immediate humanitarian assistance and long-term structural solutions to prevent further tragedies,” he said.

KONGONET, the umbrella body of civil society organisations in Kogi State, expressed deep sorrow over the avoidable boat mishap in Ibaji, which once again claimed innocent lives and left survivors traumatised.

The organisation also called on the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and relevant government bodies to immediately provide urgent relief materials, psychosocial support, and medical care for survivors.

“They should also extend support to families of victims through emergency grants and counselling services. Most importantly, there should be deployment of safety teams to monitor high-risk river crossings in Ibaji and other LGAs,” it added.

In the long term, KONGONET urged the Kogi State government to establish a Marine Transport Regulatory Framework in partnership with communities and civil society organisations