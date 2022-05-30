President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, for his brave commitment to the transformation of Nigeria’s youth and sports sector.

President Buhari who gave the commendation while felicitating with Dare on the occasion of his 56th birthday May 29, 2022, said history will positively record the Sports Minister for leading at a time when sporting facilities, including the Lagos and Abuja National Stadiums, were renovated, sports reclassified as business and not just recreational activity, thereby repositioning the sector as a viable revenue earner.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina joins members of the Dare family, friends and well-wishers in praying for health, longevity and happiness for the celebrant.

He thanked the Minister for playing pivotal roles in the transformation of the youth and sports sector in recent years, leading to the country clocking more laurels in international tournaments and competitions.