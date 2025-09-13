The Seaview Poetry Club has called on Nigerians to use responsible language in public discussions, saying that it is not out of place to use more thoughtful and respectful words in this digital age.

President of the club, Dr. Orike Didi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, to mark the organisation’s 20th anniversary.

“Even social media platforms have had to restrict notable personalities from unleashing verbal terrorism and language violence in the process of disagreeing on public issues.

“I believe we can do better. Words are crucial in communication and polite language is key to building a civilised and inclusive society,” Didi said.

The Seaview Poetry Club President emphasised that words should not be used to create unnecessary divisions and conflicts.

He said: “People must not strain words to create the flimiest and avoidable rift in society and stretch battles into full-blown conflicts.”

Didi stated that the club’s 20th anniversary milestone served as a reminder of the power of language and literature in shaping a more harmonious and respectful society.