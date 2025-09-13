Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have begun manhunt for suspected cattle rustlers who attacked a lone herder, held him hostage and stole his cows at Etoi, a suburb of Uyo, the state capital.

Disclosing this to Journalists on Saturday in Uyo, the Spokesperson of the State Command, DSP Timfon John, said the herder who hailed from Jada local government area of Adamawa State was able to escape with some cattle following the arrival of the Police.

She explained that six (6) sacks of slaughtered cows were recovered from the fleeing hoodlums who sped off upon sighting the approaching Police vans.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has launched a full-scale investigation and manhunt for a group of individuals involved in a conspiracy, assault, and stealing incident that occurred on September 11, 2025, in Etoi village, Uyo LGA.

“At approximately 5:30pm on Thursday, September 11, 2025, Police received a distress call from a man (name withheld) in Etoi village. The caller reported that a herder was being held hostage in the bush, and one of his cows had been killed by unknown persons.

“Upon receiving the information, operatives were immediately dispatched to the scene. The suspects fled upon sighting the Police, leaving behind six sacks of cow meat. The herder (name withheld) of Jada LGA in Adamawa State, had managed to escape with the rest of his herds.

“When Prince Ahmed Aliyu, the Secretary to the Cattle Dealers Association of Akwa Ibom State was contacted, he identified the slaughtered cow as belonging to Alhaji Siddiki Makaka, who also hails from Jada LGA, Adamawa State.

“The six sacks of recovered meat have since been handed over to the owner. Discreet investigations are ongoing to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice,” Timfon said.

DSP John, however assured that “the State Police Command remains committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens,” and urged anyone with useful information concerning the incident to volunteer.