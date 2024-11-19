Paul Pogba is determined to continue his career in one of Europe’s top five leagues after terminating his contract with Juventus last week, sources have told ESPN.

The 31-year-old can return to training in January next year before his ban for taking a prohibited substance fully expires in March after the Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS) shortened its length to 18 months from the initial four years.

Sources told ESPN that Pogba would prefer to play in one of his home continent’s established leagues in order to give himself a better chance of reclaiming his place in Didier Deschamps’ France setup.

The sources added that several clubs have been in contact with the players’ entourage over a potential move, though there is nothing concrete yet.

He is training in Miami in the U.S. at the moment to ensure his fitness levels are at the required level by Jan. 1, 2025.

Asked by ESPN last month about his potential next club, the World Cup winner remained tight-lipped, saying: “My main focus right now is just to get myself ready. I keep training and everything. Get ready for being able to join a team in January.”

Pogba has not played since Sept. 3, 2023, after he tested positive for DHEA — a banned substance that raises levels of testosterone — following Juventus’ Serie A game against Udinese in August of that year.

Pogba told ESPN after the CAS judgment that he had considered retiring in the immediate aftermath of the initial four-year punishment.

He was the most expensive football player in history when he joined Manchester United from Juventus for a fee of €105 million ($113 million) in 2016.

Pogba starred in France’s World Cup triumph in 2018 and returned to Juventus as a free agent in 2022, but injuries limited him to just eight Serie A appearances in his second spell at the club before his ban last year.