Polaris Bank has commenced a nationwide savings campaign tagged: Polaris ‘Save & Win’ Promo to give away millions of Naira in cash rewards to its loyal and prospective customers who would partake and emerge winners in the promo.

Four millionaires will emerge alongside 4,379 Nigerians who will be rewarded with other cash gifts from N100,000 up to N500,000 per person in a monthly, quarterly and special draws over a period of 12 months.

The ‘Save & Win’ promo is aimed at making millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging current customers of the Bank to grow their existing accounts by N5,000.00 in 30 days while prospective customers are encouraged to open and save in their account, a minimum of N2,000.00 and grow it to N5,000 within a month to qualify for the monthly draws, and stand a chance of winning N100,000.00. For the quarterly draw, existing and prospective customers stand the chance of winning N1m in rent as first prize; N500,000.00 for first runner up and N250,000.00 for second runner up within the promo period. The Campaign started from October 1, 2022, and will run till September 30, 2023.

The first draw, which will herald the first set of winners for the month of October, will be announced in the first week of November. On that day, the first set of winners, 62 in all, will receive N100,000.00 as their reward in commemoration of the 62nd Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The same process will be repeated in subsequent months where 100 Nigerians will win N100,000.00 each. In December however, the 1st quarter of the campaign draw will hold where 3 winners will go home with N1m in rent prize: N500,000.00 and N250,000.00 cash prizes alongside 100 winners of N100,000.00 each across the six geo-political zones in the monthly reward draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will also be Special draws for Nigeria’s Independence, Xmas, Valentine, Easter and Eid-el-Kabir seasons. Additionally, the campaign has a targeted draw component where 200 winners comprising of artisans, trade association members will emerge per month (10 winners per cluster with 20 clusters activated every month).

The group head, Product and Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna while kicking off the campaign, noted that “the essence of the exercise, is to give back to customers and encourage savings amongst Nigerians”. The campaign, she further explained, is a reward for the traders, artisans, public servants and indeed professionals who in spite of the challenging times, are able to put aside some money.

She reiterated that in challenging times such as we are now, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for the rainy day. Explaining further on the dynamics of the campaign, Mrs. Ihekuna, noted that” both current and new savings account customers of the Bank are eligible to participate in the promo.

She disclosed that the joy of winning lies in the ability to continuously grow savings to have greater chances of winning.

According to her, “Winners will emerge from four routes or reward categories namely, Monthly draws, Quarterly draws, targeted draws and Special draws through a transparent electronically generated process that will be supervised by relevant regulatory institutions.”

Opening a Savings Account is simple and swift in Polaris Bank. Prospective customers can dial *833*0# on their phones to follow the prompt or simply download VULTe on iOS and App store. If you have a dormant Account with the Bank, you can reactivate it from your devices by visiting https://accounts.polarisbanklimited.com/reactivate/ or any of the Bank’s branches across the country.

Polaris Bank, adjudged the Digital Bank of the Year, is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products to individuals and businesses.