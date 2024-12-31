Polaris Bank, in partnership with key stakeholders, has reaffirmed its commitment to combating the alarming rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Through its targeted interventions, the Bank has ensured continuous education for over 15,000 students, providing them with the opportunity to learn, thrive, and contribute to a better future.

While the initiative primarily focuses on empowering the girl child, male students in the targeted schools were not left out reflecting the project’s inclusive approach.

Polaris Bank’s collaboration with strategic partners has further strengthened its efforts to combat the scourge of out-of-school children in Nigeria. Since 2020, these collaborative efforts have ensured continuous education for 16,000 students, showcasing the transformative impact of teamwork in fostering positive societal change.

The initiative which includes empowering young learners with brain training techniques and emotional intelligence education alongside making and distributing school essentials (bags, uniforms, sandals, books, and pens) aligns with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 4 which ensures inclusive and equitable quality education for all, is targeted at Nigeria’s most vulnerable communities, where over 20 million children lack access to basic education, according to UNESCO.

This phase of the initiative targeted schools across diverse regions of the country, providing needed school essentials such as; school bags, sandals, uniforms, books, and pens to students. Research has shown that the lack of one or two of these basic school essentials has been a significant barrier to school enrolment, contributing to the alarming number of the scourge of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Speaking on the education initiative, the managing director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Kayode Lawal charged students to embrace opportunities that education offers.

He said that the intervention is in line with the Bank’s ongoing sustainability efforts aimed at reducing Nigeria’s current out-of-school children population and increasing access to quality education, especially for the girl-child.

As part of its broader mission, Polaris Bank between November and December 2024 visited eight schools across various states. The program aims to support 50,000 students by 2028, building on its current impact of 16,000 students across nine states.

Beyond the provision of school essentials to indigent students of public schools, the initiative also embeds the Brighter Minds Programme, a transformative project bringing innovative brain-training techniques and emotional intelligence education to young learners. This program has achieved remarkable milestones, expanding access to a holistic learning approach that builds resilience, focus, and confidence in students.

Polaris Bank remains resolute in its mission to bridge educational gaps, ensuring a brighter future for Nigeria’s youth through impactful and sustained interventions. By empowering students and supporting educators, the Bank continues to lead efforts to transform the lives of Nigeria’s future leaders.