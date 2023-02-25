The Katsina State Police Command has arrested 15 party agents over an alleged plot to hack into the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to manipulate this Saturday’s presidential and National Election election outcomes.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this to reporters at the State Police Command Headquarters on Friday, explained that the suspects were arrested with several electronic gadgets, such as laptop computers, and other tools.

Isah added that the Command was conducting an investigation into the matter and will communicate to the public the outcome of the investigation.

“We don’t want to jump the gun. We invited experts and they are doing their work to see the system to ascertain actually what is in the place because of its sensitivity,” he said

Reacting to the arrest, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State has accused members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of the plot to hack into the INEC server.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press statement issued by the Tinubu/Shetima Campaign Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Hannatu Musawa, the APC called for an “in-depth investigation to ensure that all culprits, if any, are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“At this juncture, the All Progressives Congress wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensuring a free, fair and credible election in an atmosphere devoid of electoral malpractice.”

But, the PDP also in a statement by Atiku/Lado Campaign Council Director of Media and Press, Karbi Yusuf Yar’adua, described the Police act as callous, wicked and barbaric attack on the PDP Situation Room on Nagogo Road in Katsina metropolis.

“As a law-abiding party, PDP will institute legal action against the Police for violating its rights to privacy and trespassing its territory without any valid court order or warrant of search & also without committing any offence to warrant such undemocratic act.

“It’s to be noted that by committing this illegality, the Police are therefore battle ready to assist in truncating our democracy.

“In this 21st Century, the Police action should be viewed by all right-thinking individuals as evil, mischief & inhuman which seeks to retard our progress & development,” Yar’Adua stated.

He added the PDP in Katsina State would hold the Police responsible in the event any of its computers, accessories or stored documents got lost, destroyed, removed or damaged.