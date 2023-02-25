The European Union (EU) Parliament Observation Mission to the 2023 general elections has warned people trying to perpetrate violence and other forms of electoral offense, saying they would be severely punished.

Ms. Evin Incir, head of the EU Parliament Observation Mission to Nigeria, made this known when she led the team of the EU Parliament on a visit to Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama on Thursday in Abuja.

While responding to questions from journalists following reported cases of violence ahead of the elections even after the Peace Accords had been signed by various parties to the elections, Incir said; “There can never be impunity wherever violence takes place. So that is something that we continue stressing, and we hope that this will not take place anymore.”

Incir said the European Union is eager to support in all ways possible for Nigeria to achieve free, fair and credible elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria is a close friend, partner, ally to the European Union and this is also a commitment of many years back.

“We have been sending and will continue sending an Observation mission. EU Parliament Observation Mission conducted together with the EU Commission.

“We are eager to help out in the way we can and live up to our expectation in the way we can to ensure that on behalf of the Nigerian people.

“We are happy to hear of the ambition you have of free secure elections that are taking place. And we look forward to our cooperation with Nigeria and the member States on a lot of issues, political, economic, environmental, climate change and mostly security,” Incir said.

In his remarks, Onyeama thanked the EU Parliament Observer Mission for its support to Nigeria’s election, adding that Nigeria will not fail the global community in delivering peaceful and credible polls.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari wants free, fair and transparent elections to be a legacy that he is leaving for the country.