The Yobe State Police Command has arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly insulting Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, on social media.

The boy was arrested on December 11, 2022, but his travail came to public knowledge on Monday.

The minor’s father, Garba Isa, on Monday called the public attention to his son’s travail and appealed to the Police authorities to release him.

It was gathered that the minor was arrested in Nguru town of the State and later transferred to the State Investigation Division of the Nigeria Police Force in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, Isa, who is laundry man, however, condemned the action of his son.

He appealed to the governor and the Police to be compassionate and forgive his son and release him from detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Police was planning to charge the minor to court after the investigation.

Speaking on the development, the State Commissioner of Police admitted that the suspect was in custody, adding that when investigations were concluded, he would be charged to the court.

“When we conclude our investigation, he will definitely be charged to court. People are using social media to insult and tarnish people’s character, the society needs to be sanitised,” the CP said.

He added that, “You cannot use social media and begin to post all sorts of things. There is law and order in Nigeria, whoever infringes on someone’s right will be punished.”