Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested one Lucky Okubo, a 17years old boy over the suspected murder of his 14years old girlfriend, Shallon Ebitare, a resident of Akaibiri Community in Yenagoa.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Musa Mohammed, the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Alonyenu Francis Idu, had ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the teenage girl in a hotel in Yenagoa.

The suspect who was arrested by police operatives attached to Ekeki Divisional Police Headquarters, confessed upon interrogation that he took the deceased to a hotel, where he intended to have carnal knowledge with her.

Mohammed said, “The suspect claimed that the deceased went to the bathroom to take her bath but fell, in which she sustained injuries. Sequel to this, he invited the Hotel Manager who assisted in taking the deceased to FMC, Yenagoa wheAre she was confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor on duty.

“Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody at the SCID, Yenagoa while investigation continues with a view to ascertain the cause of death.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command urge the general public to remain calm, vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call the command control emergency numbers.”