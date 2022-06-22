Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of a 21-year old lady, Chimhurumaya Ude, stealing and selling her 11-month old baby boy for N150,000 in Aba, Abia State.

The commissioner of police, Mrs Jenet Agbede stated this at a press briefing in her office in Umuahia, the state capital, adding that the offence was committed on April, 15, 2022.

“On April 16, one Felix Abengowe, the proprietor of Merry Home, Ogbor Hill, Aba, reported that an unidentified female corpse with sharp cuts on the neck region was found in one of the rooms,” she said.

According to the commissioner, police detectives on arrival at the scene were further informed that the suspects escaped with the deceased’s child after killing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said investigation revealed that the victim, aged 21, was a native of Edda in Ebonyi State and resided at No 125 Umunkama Road by St Dominic, Ngwa Road, Aba.

“Their confessional statements revealed that they administered drug which according to them is a mixture of yoghurt and priton tablets on her before stabbing her with a broken glass cup and she died instantly.”

She said the suspects, Chimobi Anyim Kalu and David Ogwo Orji, both males and aged 25 and 21 respectively are commercial motorcyclists from Ugwueke in Bende local government area of the state.

The police chief, who added that, efforts were on to trace the whereabouts of the child and his buyer, warned the residents to be vigilant and to cooperate with the security agents always.