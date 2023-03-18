Two yet-to-be identified persons posing as the People Democratic Party (PDP) agents have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force for alleged vote buying at the polling unit of the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, in Ifo local government area of the State.

The two suspects, who were arrested at Ward 3 unit 19, 20 and 24, Ifo constituency 1, Ifo, Ifo local government area of the State on Saturday, were also arrested for being in possession of identity cards belonging to three different political parties.

However, speaking to LEADERSHIP, Speaker Oluomo accused the PDP of being behind the act of vote buying in his polling unit.

According to him, some PDP agents were earlier apprehended at Agbado, Ifo Local government, on Friday, for vote buying as well.

“That is what the PDP has been doing in Ifo since yesterday. If you listen to the news, you will see that some persons were caught in Agbado and now they are doing same here.

“The two that were arrested today, they are in possession of different cards of political parties. They have agent cards of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP). Agent cards of three parties with one person carrying it around and collecting the number on Voters’ Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and transferring money to them openly.”

The speaker, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the functionality of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines in the constituency.

According to him, the process has been seamless in the 153 polling units in the Ifo 1 State constituency.

“Well, as far as we are concerned, the process has been very much okay and we will follow it to the end to see that proper counting of the ballot papers are done, then the result sheet written and appended to by the agents and uploaded to the server.

“The BVAs is working perfectly well now as far as this polling unit is concerned and being a contestant, I have not received any information from outside the polling unit that BVAS is not working because we have 153 polling units in my constituency and I have not received any information that BVAS is malfunctioning.

“Unlike last election where there were report of BVAS not functioning optimally or not working at all but I think there are some improvement.”

He stated that the APC will win the House of Assembly and gubernatorial elections in the state, saying voters turnout was massive and impressive.