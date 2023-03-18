Widespread anxiety has gripped residents of Akwa Ibom as a repeat of violence and killings that characterised the last presidential and national assembly elections loom with the opposition desperately angling to unseat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that has ruled the state in the last 24 years.

The main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate Obong Akanimo Udofia; the Young Progressives Party (YPP) led by Senator Bassey Akpan and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flag-bearer, Sen John Akpanudoedehe, are strongly against the PDP’s Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, in the crucial contest.

Amid the prevailing tension and suspense trailing today’s polls, Governor Udom Emmanuel, yesterday warned troublemakers to steer clear and re-assured that “the peace which Akwa Ibom State is known for will be sustained during and after the exercise.”

He, therefore, urged all eligible voters in the state to go out en-masse to exercise their civic responsibility without any fear of molestations.

Governor Emmanuel who gave the assurance during his interaction with Government House correspondents shortly after the March edition of Government House monthly prayer summit, commended the peaceful disposition of Akwa Ibom people and encouraged them to maintain it at all times, especially during the elections.

Warning against any sought of deviant behaviour that may constitute security breach, the governor stressed that, “election is not war, we keep saying so; election is a process of choosing your own leaders. So, choose that in peace then go back home let God determine who is to lead and what is to happen.”

He further expressed confidence in the ability of security agencies to manage the exercise and encouraged citizens to comply with the restriction-of-movement order by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to enhance the efficiency of security operatives during the elections.

On his part, the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) in-charge of Zone 6, Jonathan Towuru, affirmed that Akwa Ibom is one of the states under his zone where the contestants have signed a peace accord for a contest devoid of acrimony in the March 18 elections. “There is bound to be a winner and a loser in every contest” and advised “losers who may wish to seek redress to do so peaceful and appropriately.”