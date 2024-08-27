Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old Aliyu Aliyu also known as Jagaba, and 17-year-old Abdulrahman Ibrahim who is also popularly known as Abdun Umma over their alleged involvement in robbery activities.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations officer, SP Ahmed Wakil on Tuesday, explained that the suspects were arrested on Monday August 26, 2024 at the Unguwan Jahun area of Bauchi metropolis.

“The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Bauchi State Command, under the leadership of CSP Sani Mohammed in collaboration with ‘yan committee, achieved a significant breakthrough by intercepting a tricycle carrying suspicious individuals in the Unguwan Jahun area of Bauchi metropolis,” Wakil said.

He further explained that despite the suspects’ attempt to escape in the course of the arrest, two of them were successfully apprehended at the scene, a situation he noted to have boosted the efforts of the police to stem the trend of crime and criminality in the state.

“Upon interrogation, the arrested suspects willingly confessed to their involvement in aiding armed robbery operations and admitted to being responsible for the theft of various valuable items from multiple homes”, PPRO Wakil said.

Wakil gave the items recovered from the suspects as five (5) laptops, four (4) mobile phones, five (5) power banks, one (1) router, six (6) wristwatches, one audio player and a clipper.

According to the statement, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP has vowed to sustain the fight against crime and criminality in the state, saying the arrest and the recovery of stolen property were major feats.

The CP said his command is actively pursuing further investigations to apprehend remaining members of the gang, and applauded the efforts of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while assuring the citizens of his unwavering commitment to combat criminal activities in the state.